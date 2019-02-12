Author Alexander McCall Smith to give talk in Budleigh Salterton in May

Best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith. Picture:Alex Hewitt Alex Hewitt

His visit is a special one-off event in advance of the town’s annual Literary Festival

One of the world’s most prolific and best loved authors, Alexander McCall Smith, is coming to Budleigh Salterton for a special one-off event, thanks to the organisers of the annual Literary Festival.

He will be appearing at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, May 25.

A former professor of medical law, he has written and contributed to more than 100 books including specialist academic titles, short story collections, and a number of immensely popular children’s books.

He became a household name after the highly successful The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, which has sold more than 20 million copies in the English language alone. He has received several awards including a CBE for services to literature.

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee and are available now for his talk, which takes place from 6pm -7pm; afterwards he will be signing books.

The Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival takes place from Wednesday September 18 – Sunday 22; the line-up will be announced in June.