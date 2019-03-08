Win tickets to Through the Decades at Exmouth Pavilion

Marc Robinson and Darren Paige will be bringing 'Through the Decades' to the Exmouth Pavilion Archant

Top tribute artistes Marc Robinson and Darren Paige team up at the Exmouth Pavilion to present their phenomenal tribute to musical icons Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

Through the Decades will take place on Friday, September 13.

Roy and Buddy both grew up in the same part of Texas. They recorded their earlier work in the Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, New Mexico, at one point even recording the same songs.

The two legends brought a unique Texas influence into their music and through their creative writing, each of them developed an individual sound.

Darren Paige and Marc Robinson both have careers dedicated to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly and have performed all over Great Britain and around the world.

For this special show they have come together to present an uplifting two-hour performance with live backing from The Counterfeit Crickets, that will entertain all ages.

They will play the hits such as Orbison's Pretty Woman and Running Scared and Buddy's Rave On and Peggy Sue, plus some lesser-known songs.

Will rock 'n' roll ever die at the Exmouth Pavilion? That'll be the day…

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £19 standard and £21 raised.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to Through the Decades, simply answer the following question.

In the 1980s Roy Orbison was in a supergroup with Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison. What was the group called?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Through the Decades competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

