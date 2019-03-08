What's on - this year's programme

Friday, May 24

(On the main stage unless otherwise stated)

OPENING FAMILY SHOW: 3.30pm. Opening show of Exmouth Festival 2019.

EXMOUTH PRIMARY SCHOOLS SHOWCASE: 4.30pm. Exmouth primary school pupils will showcase their talent

FAMILY COMEDY WORKSHOP WITH DR MAGGIE: 6.15pm. The Big Top.

CONCRETE CULTURE: 6.15pm. Concrete Culture are a five-piece band formed at Hive Youth Centre in Exmouth, consisting of lead singer Chloe Brooks-Herbert, guitarists Frankie Hebson and Ben Dawson, drummer Harvey Beatty and bassist Max Damsell. They strive to entertain by performing a range of covers.

MAD FOR IT!: 7.15pm. This group is a popular and energetic five-piece hailing from the Exeter and Exmouth area, and specialise in the very best of classic 90s Britpop and Indie smash hits.

THE FABULOUS BEAVER BROTHERS: 8.45pm. The Fabulous Beaver Brothers have travelled across deserts and oceans to be baptised in the spiritual waters of Detroit Soul, they drank deep from the righteous cup of wisdom of the psychedelic Godfathers of P-Funk.

Saturday, May 25

CIRCUS SKILLS FAMILY WORKSHOP. 11.30pm -3pm. The Big Top

RUBY MAY SPENCER: 11.30am. Ruby May Spencer is an up-and-coming solo singer-songwriter based in Exeter. Her music is a blend of soul, blues and jazz with a hint of folk.

MEGAN EDLIN: 12.15pm. Megan is a local singer-songwriter, who has been performing since she was 16. She plays a mixture of covers and originals, in both English and Spanish, and takes inspiration from artists such as Ben Howard and Bon Iver.

GUY SOMERFIELD AND THE UNHOLY UNION; 12.45pm. Guy Somerfield is a local singer, guitarist and songwriter with a long history of performing and there is a definite American feel to the work, which reflects his love of blues and west coast music.

ORPHEUS: 2pm. A truly unique and authentic Latin extravaganza ready to transport you straight to Brazil, with melodic lines and traditional rhythms playing a potent mix of uplifting sambas and stunning bossa novas.

BICTON STREET BLUES; 3.15pm. Bicton Street Blues are a duo playing blues, country and original material. Dave Gwilliam and Olly Davey are two highly experienced musicians who bring a unique sound to the blues.

SPANGLES THE CLOWN SHOW: 4pm. The Big Top

LUCID: 4.30pm. Lucid have a distinctive folk-rock sound driven by brilliant vocal harmonies! Their unique sound is woven together with violin, guitar, bass and keys, all of which are played to the highest calibre!

THE CABARATS: 5.45pm. The Cabarats bring a new musical experience to the global underground, combining traditional Balkan and Middle Eastern sounds with lively reggae and ska.

THE LEYLINES; 7.15pm. The Leylines are back with a new album and their reputation for wild, energetic performances has been encapsulated within it. Recover/Reveal represents nearly three years of honing and crafting, with a number of tracks crowd-tested at numerous venues and festivals across the UK. .

T'PAU: 8.45pm. T'Pau burst onto the music scene in 1987 with the hit Heart and Soul reaching number four in both the UK and US charts. Taken from the debut album Bridge of Spies, its innovative use of a rap verse by a white female vocalist introduced the world to the distinctive lead vocals of Carol Decker and the songwriting talents of Carol and Ronnie Rogers.

Sunday, May 26

EXMOUTH MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY: 11.30am. Multi-award-winning Exmouth Musical Theatre Company present a selection of songs from their latest showstopper Sister Act. This uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, and is at Exmouth Pavilion from Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8.

CIRCUS SKILLS FAMILY WORKSHOP: 11.30am - 3pm. The Big Top

POPPY FARDELL: 12.15pm. Poppy Fardell is a country/pop singer, songwriter and actress. Poppy was born locally and moved to London to pursue her career as an actress and musician, and is currently writing and recording her debut album, which she hopes will be released by the end of the year.

TELSTAR: 12.45pm. Telstar are a three-piece alternative/indie rock band from Exmouth. Since appearing at Exmouth Festival last year they have been busy gigging around pubs and festivals and offer an incredible live performance not to miss out on.

MAKATON SING AND SIGN CHOIR PERFORMANCE AND WORKSHOP: 1pm - 1.30pm. The Big Top.

LA LA CHOIR: 2pm. La La Choirs began in Lympstone with 18 members in 2008. They now have over 300 people on the books and have choirs in Plymouth, Exeter, Exmouth and Ottery St Mary. They are a mixed adult choir and have raised more than £126,000 for charities to date, including an amazing £60,000 for CLIC Sargent from their sell-out 'CLIC for Christmas' concerts.

ADAM SWEET & BAND: 3.15pm. Adam Sweet plays a unique blend of blue-eyed blues and soulful southern rock. With an expressive vocal style, expertly piercing guitar work and growing song-writing credits, Adam plays some of the most compelling blues-rock in the UK.

ANGIE MACK HULA HOOP ARTISTE: 4pm. The Big Top.

BLUE ARSE FLY: 4.30pm. Since their hugely well-received set at last year's Exmouth Festival, the town's very own Blue Arse Fly have been rocking all over the South West! They bring their own unique style of live performance to a wide-ranging and ever-growing repertoire of classics. The band aims to get you on your feet and singing.

BLINDMAN EARL: 5.45pm. Blind Man Earl are an experienced Devon-based four-piece band, blending blues, rock, folk & funk with all original material. They offer a mix of acoustic and electric instruments including: vocals, guitars, double bass, drums, banjo and blues harp.

BACKBEAT SOUND SYSTEM; 7.15pm. Backbeat Sound System brings eight musicians to the stage who create pure reggae, live and direct. They are always pushing the envelope in their studio productions and pumping up crowds in their live set.

SUPREME QUEEN: 8.45pm. Now one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet's greatest ever rock bands.

Monday, May 27

ROCK CHOIR: 11.30am. Rock Choir is much more than a choir - it's a multi-layered singing experience. The power of music, meeting new friends and performing at life-changing events together contribute to an emotional and powerful journey for their members.

CIRCUS SKILLS FAMILY WORKSHOP. 11.30am - 3pm. The Big Top.

PSQ: 12.15pm. PSQ are a local Hammond-led blues, jazz and funk quartet. Influences include Booker T and the MGs, Van Morrison and Steely Dan and they also play some original instrumentals.

NICK ASLAM: 2pm. Nick plays his own material: his 'catchy melodies and skillful songwriting are infectious. His fusion of Folk, Indie and Country music really does just hit the spot.

THE LIBERTY SISTERS: 3.15pm. This fabulous and slightly mischievous vintage vocal trio sing the beautiful harmonies of 1930s - 1950s swing and jazz. Specialising in the music of The Andrews Sisters, their performance will appeal to all ages.

DAN THE HAT STUNT SHOW: 4pm. The Big Top.

PATTERN PUSHER: 4.30pm. Alex Johnstone, vocals and keyboards, drummer Benjamin Conibear and Ben Green, guitars/synths - strive to achieve immersive music that breaks the boundaries between sight and sound, with electrifying visuals with synth melodies combined with an attention-grabbing on-stage energy.

NOT THE COWBOYS: 5.45pm. A rip-roaring party band to get you in the swing, playing a mix of thigh-slapping covers in their unique cowboy-country style.

CHIEF WHIP: 7.15pm. Chief Whip are an original rock four-piece hailing from Exmouth, a musical embryo of indie rock, western swagger and rhythmic rapping, who have made regular BBC Introducing appearances.

THE SIMMERTONES: 8.45pm. Over the past decade The Simmertones have established themselves as one of the UK's leading authentic ska and reggae bands. The band are frequently played on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music.