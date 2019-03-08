Advanced search

Praise be! The Vicar of Dibley is a triumph for the Exmouth Players

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 April 2019

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

The sold-out performances of The Vicar of Dibley played to packed audiences, some of whom left the theatre crying with laughter

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Players’ sold-out performances of The Vicar of Dibley have been hailed a roaring success.

Presenting the stage adaptation of a highly popular TV show for the stage can be a challenge. But the Exmouth cast rose to the occasion with spot-on interpretations of the much-loved characters, in the production directed by Ryan Wilce.

Rachel Hilland, in the lead role as the bubbly vicar Geraldine Granger, said:

“I loved it, it was so much fun. And of course we all knew the jokes, so when we heard the audience laughing at them, that was lovely.”

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Among the highlights for Rachel were her scenes with Katherine Lister as Alice Tinker, and the marriage proposal from Brian Lawless as Owen. But all the cast gave fantastic performances, with Mike Killoran as David Horton, Patrick Greenstreet as Hugo, Les Hunt as Frank Pickle, Joy Launor Heyes as Letitia Cropley and Hugh Chudley as ‘no………no………….no…..yes’, Jim Trott.

Even the Teletubbies made an appearance in the show, which ran at the Blackmore Theatre from March 18-24.

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Praise be! The Vicar of Dibley is a triumph for the Exmouth Players

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services
