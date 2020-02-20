Advanced search

Jeffery Archer's 'best' play hits the stage at The Blackmore Theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 February 2020

A scene from Exmouth Players production of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Exmouth Players

The curtain will soon rise at The Blackmore Theatre for The Exmouth Players' production of 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt'.

It's not long until the curtain is raised at The Blackmore Theatre for The Exmouth Players' latest gripping courtroom drama, 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt'.

Jeffery Archer, no stranger himself to the courtroom, penned the famous play after the General Election in 1987. Arguably his best play, it ran at the Queen's Theatre in London's West End for more than 600 performances.

The story follows Sir David Metcalfe QC, who has been accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife. He conducts his own defence and becomes locked in legal combat with his old rival and prosecuting counsel, Sir Anthony Blair Booth QC.

All the court evidence is presented before the audience, making it a particularly thought-provoking drama.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt will be showing at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth, from Monday, February 24, to Friday, February 28, at 7.30pm. There's a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 29. Tickets are £10 per adult; £6 for the under 16s.

To book, visit www.blackmoretheatre.co.uk or call 07484 509514.

Drive 24