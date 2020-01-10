The Exmouth Players present the gripping drama, 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt' this February

The gripping court room drama, Beyond Reasonable Doubt, will be brought to the stage in spectacular fashion by the Exmouth Players in February.

The play, written by the author and politician Jeffrey Archer in 1987, ran at the Queen's Theatre in London's West End for more than 600 performances.

The story follows Sir David Metcalfe QC, who has been accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife. He conducts his own defence and becomes locked in legal combat with his old rival, Sir Anthony Blair Booth QC from the prosecuting counsel.

It's a thought-provoking play, where the evidence is presented to the audience.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt will be showing at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth, from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 28, at 7.30pm. There will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm, on Saturday, February 29. Tickets are £10 per adult; £6 per child (under 16s).

To book, visit www.blackmoretheatre.co.uk or call 07484 509514.