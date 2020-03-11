Advanced search

Bumper crowd enjoys Talent Box's latest production

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020

The Talent Box performing Rydell High at Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth. Picture: Jane O'Connell

The Talent Box performing Rydell High at Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth. Picture: Jane O'Connell

Audiences got an 'all singing, all dancing' treat as the Talent Box presented their latest production.

The Talent Box performing Rydell High at Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth. Picture: Jane O'Connell

A bumper crowd at Blackmore Theatre enjoyed the Exmouth drama group's latest show Rydell High.

Jane O'Connell, leader of the group, formerly known as Bystock Drama Group, said the actors' 'hard work and commitment' paid off, despite only having one week to rehearse.

She said: 'I am delighted that the popularity of the group is rising and I very much hope that they will be invited to perform at some musical public events.'

The Talent Box have previously performed Mamma Mia and Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat at Blackmore.

Their previous performances also include Robin Hood and His Merry Men, Little Shop of Horrors, Les Misérables and pantomime Snow White and the Seven Divas.

They thanked the Cranford Sports Club and staff of the Blackmore Theatre for their support.

