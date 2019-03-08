Summer holiday sports for children in Exmouth

School holiday games and fun are on offer at Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre, starting from Monday, July 22.

The centre has joined forces with Exeter City Football Club's Community Trust to offer a programme of sport to keep children active, entertained and learning new skills during the long summer break.

Jo Louis, Leisure Manager at the Tennis Centre, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Exeter City Community Trust for our holiday SportZmix programmes. We'll be working with their team of coaches to deliver quality and fun sports camps for children aged 5 - 12.

Each day will be different! We've added football and tennis day camps to our multi sports activities - on certain days mad keen football or tennis players will be able to enjoy a whole day of their favourite sport."

Children can attend from 10.00 until 3.00 for sports-focused days, or take advantage of wraparound activities from 8.30 until 4.30pm. Lunch can be provided for £4.

LED members can book online via bookings.ledleisure.co.uk or via the app.

Non-LED members and those using childcare vouchers can book by phone (01395 223355) or at the tennis centre.