Exmouth and Budleigh artists open their studios this September

A colourful painted picture of a scene on a ferry by Michael Buckland Michael Buckland

The two-week event where local artists invite people into their homes or studios launched on September 12 and will run until Sunday, September 27.

The aim of the Open Studios event, a Devon Artist Network initiative, is to connect artists with local art lovers and the many visitors to the region. In total, 114 venues and 200 artists are taking part across Devon.

In Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton, six local artists are currently showcasing their works. A variety of art forms will be on display that cover painting, drawing, textiles and photography. Natasha Smart is displaying her seascape-inspired felting; Michael Buckland is exhibiting his paintings, drawings and sketchbooks, and mother and son team, Arran and Alice Edge are showing their combination of textiles, sculpture and photography.

Annette Nettie Jane is displaying a range of media and styles including her explorations in wax, pastel and alcohol ink and Budleigh Salterton artist, Jo Talbot Bowen is featuring her original glass art and printmaking.

A full colour online guide can be seen at www.devonartistnetwork.co.uk