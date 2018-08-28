Advanced search

Folk singer and musician Sarah McQuaid at The Bridge Inn, Topsham

PUBLISHED: 14:45 11 January 2019

Singer and musician Sarah McQuaid. Picture: Phil Nicholls

Phil Nicholls

Her beautiful voice and thoughtful lyrics and arrangements have won awards and widespread acclaim

The acclaimed folk singer/songwriter/guitarist Sarah McQuaid makes her sixth visit to The Bridge Inn, Topsham, on Saturday, February 2.

Sarah has won many awards and much praise for her beautiful voice, thoughtful lyrics and the imaginative way she explores aspects of life in her songs.

She has also been widely recognised for her innovative use of the DADGAD, or Celtic, guitar tuning. Her albums and live performances typically feature her own compositions, along with cover versions which she reworks in line with her own interpretation of the songs’ emotions and deeper meanings.

For her latest album, If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous, Sarah has added piano, electric guitar and percussion to her trademark acoustic guitar. As well as the folk content it includes “Dies Irae”, the late-medieval hymn on transience and mortality complete with six Latin verses, followed by an instrumental called “That Day of Wrath, That Day”.

Tickets are available from The Bridge Inn on 01392 873 862, £10 advance or £12 on the door.

