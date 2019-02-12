Review: Exmouth Choral Society concert

Performance was ‘hugely enjoyed’ by the choir as well as the audience

A vibrant and exciting concert by the Exmouth Choral Society took place at a packed Holy Trinity Church on Friday, February 1.

The music on offer was Bach - Magnificat and Cantata BWV 191, Dixit Dominus by Vivaldi and Come You Sons of Art by Purcell.

Supported by an unusually large orchestra including three trumpets, and with five soloists, this concert was outstanding.

Conducted by the very able and amazingly call Lawrence Blyth, the choir tackled the complex programme with both skill and enthusiasm, and the whole evening was hugely enjoyed, by the audience and choir members alike.

The next Choral Society concert will take place at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, May 11, when the choir will move into the 20th century with music from Benjamin Britten, Vaughan Williams and the short but hauntingly beautiful Seal Lullaby by Eric Whitacre. We do hope you will join us then.

JEAN MCGEE