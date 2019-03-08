Advanced search

Real ale festival at The Powder Monkey, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:41 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 02 April 2019

Plenty of beers to sample at the festival. Picture: Wetherspoons

Picture: The Powder Monkey

A cholce of 20 beers to sample at The Powder Monkey’s real ale festival until Sunday April 7.

Beers flavoured with blueberries, elderberries, chocolate, orange and raspberries are among the more unusual offerings at the Real Ale Festival at The Powder Monkey, Exmouth.

It began on Wednesday, March 27 and finishes on Sunday, April 7.

The line-up of drinks includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as one brewed exclusively for the festival. There are beers from China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the USA, as well as the UK, along with three ciders from UK producers.

All beers and ciders are priced at £1.99 a pint and customers can sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of one pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers are available in the pub.

The Powder Monkey’s manager Rachel Durley said: “The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers.”

