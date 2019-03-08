Preview of Sister Act at Exmouth Festival

Sister Act by EMCO. PictureAlix Kelman, Kelman Media Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

Hear some of the songs from Sister Act in a preview show on the main stage at the Imperial Recreation Ground

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There is a chance to get a sneak preview of Exmouth Musical Theatre Company's production of Sister Act at the Exmouth Festival.

EMCo will be performing a selection of songs from the show on the main stage at the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 26 at 11:30am.

Based on the popular movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, it tells the story of nightclub singer Delores van Cartier and the Sisters of Holy Angels Convent.

The show has a hilarious script and some fabulous dance moves, propelled by an up-tempo musical score which pays tribute to 70s disco.

At the Exmouth Festival EMCo have a half-hour slot and will perform Fabulous Baby (Deloris, Tina, Michelle); I Could Be That Guy (Eddie and ladies); Raise your Voice (Deloris and nuns); The Life I Never Led (Mary Roberts) and Spread the Love Around (company).

Sister Act "is at Exmouth Pavilion from Wednesday, June 5 - Saturday 8. Ttickets are available at the Exmouth Pavilion box office (01395 222477) or online at www.ledtickets.co.uk.