Preview of Sister Act at Exmouth Festival

PUBLISHED: 18:13 24 May 2019

Sister Act by EMCO. PictureAlix Kelman, Kelman Media

Sister Act by EMCO. PictureAlix Kelman, Kelman Media

Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

Hear some of the songs from Sister Act in a preview show on the main stage at the Imperial Recreation Ground

There is a chance to get a sneak preview of Exmouth Musical Theatre Company's production of Sister Act at the Exmouth Festival.

EMCo will be performing a selection of songs from the show on the main stage at the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 26 at 11:30am.

Based on the popular movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, it tells the story of nightclub singer Delores van Cartier and the Sisters of Holy Angels Convent.

The show has a hilarious script and some fabulous dance moves, propelled by an up-tempo musical score which pays tribute to 70s disco.

At the Exmouth Festival EMCo have a half-hour slot and will perform Fabulous Baby (Deloris, Tina, Michelle); I Could Be That Guy (Eddie and ladies); Raise your Voice (Deloris and nuns); The Life I Never Led (Mary Roberts) and Spread the Love Around (company).

Sister Act "is at Exmouth Pavilion from Wednesday, June 5 - Saturday 8. Ttickets are available at the Exmouth Pavilion box office (01395 222477) or online at www.ledtickets.co.uk.

