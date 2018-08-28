Advanced search

Review: Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Exeter Northcott Theatre

PUBLISHED: 09:07 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 19 December 2018

Jessie May as Jack. Picture: Mark Dawson

Jessie May as Jack. Picture: Mark Dawson

Mark Dawson

Entertainment for all the family, with strong characters and plenty of laughs

Noel White as Silly Billy and Mark Jardine as Fleshcreep. Picture: Mark DawsonNoel White as Silly Billy and Mark Jardine as Fleshcreep. Picture: Mark Dawson

It’s the perfect pantomime story: likeable Jack, the evil giant and the magic beanstalk that grows up to the sky – not to mention the fairytale romance between Jack and Jill.

The show features, and is written and directed by, Exeter’s most popular Dame, Steve Bennett, along with a cast of eight actors, all with strong local links.

The panto opens with the trainee fairy Mistletoe (Emma Stansfield) spiritedly confronting the marvellously dashing baddie Fleshcreep, (Mark Jardine). Their sporadic exchanges of banter and insults throughout the show are among the best things about it.

Jessie May as Jack is an engaging and likeable character, Victoria Lucie is a sweet Jill, while Noel White as the village halfwit Silly Billy provides plenty of traditional panto-style comedy and audience interaction. The main cast are backed up by a talented chorus of young actors and dancers.

Mark Jardine as Fleshcreep. Picture: Mark DawsonMark Jardine as Fleshcreep. Picture: Mark Dawson

After the beanstalk has appeared at the end of Part One, the action moves to the giant’s castle. There is a slightly out-of-context but highly entertaining Rocky Horror Show number, and Giant Blunderbore himself, when he makes his appearance, is very impressive.

All in all this is great entertainment for children but with plenty for adults to enjoy as well. The pantomime is on until January 6, for further details visit https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01392 726 363.

The pantomime's colourful finale. Picture: Mark DawsonThe pantomime's colourful finale. Picture: Mark Dawson

Dance routine at Giant Blunderbore's castle. Picture: Mark DawsonDance routine at Giant Blunderbore's castle. Picture: Mark Dawson

Noel White as Silly Billy and Steve Bennett as the Dame. Picture: Mark DawsonNoel White as Silly Billy and Steve Bennett as the Dame. Picture: Mark Dawson

The pantomime's colourful finale. Picture: Mark DawsonThe pantomime's colourful finale. Picture: Mark Dawson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roadworks begin on A370

#includeImage($article, 225)

Can you help police identify this man?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball races to Track World bronze medal

Will Tidball at the conclusion of the team pursuit that he and his team mates had just won the bronze medal in at the Track World Cup held in London. Picture SWpix.com.

Madeira four help Devon ladies to Atherley Trophy success against Somerset

The Madeira four; Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay, who all played their part in the Devon ladies Atherley Trophy win over Somerset. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists