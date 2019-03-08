Spring flowers survive winter blasts for Otterton Garden Show

The Otterton Spring Show, L-R Geoff Porter, Angela Marshall, Ros Pusey, and Sharon Young. Picture: Iain Ure Picture: Iain Ure

The Otterton Garden Show attracted more than 250 exhibits of flowers, plants, home cooking, photography and children’s crafts

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strong winds in the week before the Otterton Spring Show posed a challenge for gardeners hoping to show off the best of their spring blooms.

More than 250 exhibits went on display on Saturday, March 16, including home cooking, photography and children’s crafts, as well as flowers and plants.

There were 13 entrants in the Floral Decoration classes, many created by residents of the Old Vicarage Retirement Home. The themes were Spring Tonic, Five Star and Little Gem.

Five year old Lara Campbell won the Young Grower’s prize for her daffodils and, in the Lemon Drizzle Cake class, second prize winner Ellie Wiles came one place ahead of her mother.

Angela Marshall was the runaway winner for exhibitor gaining the most points, coming top in cut flowers, pot plants and photography.

The Autumn Show will be on September 14th with classes in Cut Blooms, Pot Plants, Floral Decoration, Fruit, Vegetables, Home Made Produce, Children’s Classes and Photography. Visit www.ottertongardenclub.co.uk for details.

Full results for Spring Show 2019:

Short Cup for gaining the most points in the show: Angela Marshall

Novice Cup for new entrants: Geoff Porter

Dowell Cup for the most points in cut blooms: Angela Marshall

Cut Blooms Cup for the best exhibit in cut blooms: Pat Parkin

Plant Cup for the most points in pot plants: Angela Marshall

Payne Shield for the most points in floral decorations: Ros Pusey

Nora Butler Salver for the most points in Home Produce: Sharon Young and Joan Paver

Home Produce Cup for the best exhibit in Home Produce: Joan Paver

Up to 7 Years Cup for the most points in the children’s under 7 classes: Lara Campbell

Children’s Open Cup for the most points in the children’s 8 -11yr classes: Oliver Hawkins

Cotton Cup for the best Sir Walter Raleigh in the painting class: Charlie Cooling

Young Growers Cup: Lara Campbell (aged 5)