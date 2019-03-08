Open morning at wildlife garden in Exmouth

A garden flourishing in the summer. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust. Devon Wildlife Trust.

Get some ideas from the Devon Wildlife Trust on how to attract insects and birds to your garden

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you would like to make your garden more attractive to birds and insects, you can get some ideas from the Devon Wildlife Trust's Exmouth group.

Their wildlife garden at Hamilton Lane Allotments will be open to the public on Sunday, June 2 from 10.15 - 11.30.

The garden features a small pond, piles of leaves and twigs for insects to hide in, nectar-friendly plants to encourage butterflies, 'bee hotels' and a compost pile. The group say there is no need to build your own pond; an upturned dustbin lid filled with water will serve the same purpose.

Diane Hill from the Exmouth group said: "With the news of the effect of climate change on our wildlife we all want to do our bit to improve the situation. You can help in your garden by making it more wildlife-friendly and you'll be rewarded by the plants, animals and birds that make their home there."