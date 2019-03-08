Night of laughter as comedy club comes to Exmouth

A night of laughter is in store at Ocean next month as the Official Comedy Club comes to Exmouth.

Three comedians will take to the stage on Wednesday, September 25, to entertain audiences with their funny routines and jokes

The night time show will be hosted by Kevin McCarthy who is perhaps best known for being a support act on Lee Evans' tour in 2014.

The opening comedian will be Barry Castagnola, seen on The Stand-up Show and the 11 O'clock Show.

He has performed around the world in countries including New York and Ireland.

Finally Gerry K will take to the stage for his anecdotal and observational comedy.

Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Food is available before the show and a licensed bar will be open until 11.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 and are available by ringing the ticket hotline 01395 222477 or by going to the Exmouth Pavilion box office website