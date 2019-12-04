Club are united in their love of talking about sport

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 December 2019

People who enjoy talking and reminiscing about sport can now get together at a new club in Exmouth.

The Sporting Memories Club takes place on Monday mornings, from 9.30am until 11.30am, at the Ocean on Exmouth seafront.

The drop-in sessions are open to anyone aged over 50 who would like to chat about their experiences of watching, or playing, any sport.

People are encouraged to bring along their sporting memorabilia, such as old programmes, equipment and scrapbooks.

A similar club has been up and running in Exeter for some time.

Spokesman Peter Ferlie said: "Many of our members attend to enjoy the company of other older sports fans.

"Some of our members live with dementia or have memory problems, some have experienced depression, they may have had a stroke or live with Parkinson's, but uall have one thing in common - a love for sport and the enjoyment from discusing their favourite moments over a cup of tea and cake."

For further information, email peter.ferlie@ecfc.co.uk or call him on 01392 255611.

