New monthly blues club starts up in Exeter

Rob Brown, who will host the club and perform with his band. Picture: Rob Brown Copyright 2009

It will feature professional musicians and bands playing acoustic blues, roots, folk, rockabilly and ragtime at The Hourglass pub

A new blues club starts up in Exeter on Thursday, June 6, and will take place on the first Thursday of each month.

The First Thursday Club will be held at The Hourglass, the indie gastropub in Melbourne Street, just above Exeter Quay.

It will be hosted by singer and TV voiceover, Rob Brown, presenting professional bands and musicians playing acoustic blues, roots, folk, rockabilly and ragtime in the pub's basement room. Think Paris in the sixties without the smoke.

Delta blues band Gets/z Loose, fronted by Rob Brown, will play on the first night and every other month. They are a high-energy ensemble of amplified acoustic slide guitar, bass, harmonica and congas.

Cornish musician Tom Dale appears on July 4. Using slide guitar, fingerpicking and open tunings on clawhammer banjo, fiddle and tongue-blocked harmonica, Tom draws heavily on his blues, gospel and mountain influences.

Rob said: "With the First Thursday Club, the hope is to establish a place for musical entertainment and community… a place that will be habit-forming, even addictive."