Advanced search

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 February 2020

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Archant

An evening of music and entertainment is being held this April to raise funds for Exmouth's new Deaf Academy.

Three Devon-based groups - Tumbling Dice, Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir - are hosting the Ocean of Music event at Ocean on Saturday, April 11.

The new Deaf Academy is set to open just over a week later on Monday, April 20.

A raffle will be held on the night in aid of the Deaf Academy's 'Do One Thing' fundraising appeal.

Douglas Bottomley, of Tumbling Dice, said: "I have been thinking of organising a music night for a little while, and with the opening of the Deaf Academy after Easter, it seemed like the perfect charity to support and welcome to our community.

"I am delighted that Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir are on board and I am looking forward to a really great evening of music and dancing."

Visit the website for tickets which also cost £5 on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Blueprint document for Otterton’s future set to be scrutinised

exe Cottages at Otterton

Beachgoers continue to risk their lives in Exmouth no-go zone

exe red flag 2

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Blueprint document for Otterton’s future set to be scrutinised

exe Cottages at Otterton

Beachgoers continue to risk their lives in Exmouth no-go zone

exe red flag 2

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Dennis the Menace strikes again - Town’s Tuesday night game at Odd Down blown off course

Macron League suffers a complete washout as Storm Dennis blows in

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Exmouth A Cappella choir donates to community car service

Members of Exmouth A Cappella and the Community Car Service. Picture: Exmouth A Cappella
Drive 24