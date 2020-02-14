Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy Archant

An evening of music and entertainment is being held this April to raise funds for Exmouth's new Deaf Academy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Devon-based groups - Tumbling Dice, Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir - are hosting the Ocean of Music event at Ocean on Saturday, April 11.

The new Deaf Academy is set to open just over a week later on Monday, April 20.

A raffle will be held on the night in aid of the Deaf Academy's 'Do One Thing' fundraising appeal.

Douglas Bottomley, of Tumbling Dice, said: "I have been thinking of organising a music night for a little while, and with the opening of the Deaf Academy after Easter, it seemed like the perfect charity to support and welcome to our community.

"I am delighted that Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir are on board and I am looking forward to a really great evening of music and dancing."

Visit the website for tickets which also cost £5 on the door.