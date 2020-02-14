Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy
PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 February 2020
An evening of music and entertainment is being held this April to raise funds for Exmouth's new Deaf Academy.
Three Devon-based groups - Tumbling Dice, Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir - are hosting the Ocean of Music event at Ocean on Saturday, April 11.
The new Deaf Academy is set to open just over a week later on Monday, April 20.
A raffle will be held on the night in aid of the Deaf Academy's 'Do One Thing' fundraising appeal.
Douglas Bottomley, of Tumbling Dice, said: "I have been thinking of organising a music night for a little while, and with the opening of the Deaf Academy after Easter, it seemed like the perfect charity to support and welcome to our community.
"I am delighted that Cadence Road and Exmouth Rock Choir are on board and I am looking forward to a really great evening of music and dancing."
Visit the website for tickets which also cost £5 on the door.
