Music from the movies in EMCo's Lights, Camera - Action.

PUBLISHED: 18:01 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 20 November 2019

A scene from Lights, Camera - Action. Picture: Emma Crane

Emma Crane

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company presents a concert featuring some of the most popular and enduring themes and songs from the movies.

Lights, Camera - Action includes musical favourites old and new, from the James Bond films to The Blues Brothers, via Saturday Night Fever and Stand By Me.

The show takes place at the Exmouth Pavilion from Wednesday, November 27, until Saturday, November 30.

All evening shows start at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

There is a choice of raised or informal cabaret seating.

EMCO presents two productions a year, typically a June musical and a November concert, and always collects for other charities at its shows.

Its 2018 production of Into The Woods was nominated for two NODA awards, including Best Musical.

Tickets for Lights, Camera - Action are £7.50 for children at all performances and £14.50 for all evening performances. Seats for the matinee cost £12.50.

To buy tickets, visit the Pavilion's website or call the Pavilion Box Office oon 01395 222477.

