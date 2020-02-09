Miranda Sykes' Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

Miranda Sykes' Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham Archant

Folk singer and bassist Miranda Sykes will be performing in Topsham at the end of February

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a hugely successful 2019 tour, contemporary folk singer and bassist Miranda Sykes, will be embarking on a new solo tour from February, which will be in Topsham at the end of the month.

A renowned member of the band Show of Hands, Miranda has been flying solo with her 'Borrowed Places' tour in 2019, following her physical and spiritual journey, whilst her new 'Behind The Wall' tour will take audiences on a roller coaster ride to reflect and question future endeavours.

The show promises to be powerful but also poignant.

Miranda said: "It feels so good singing songs from my album 'Behind The Wall'. In these times of division and change, these songs remind me of people's inherent strength and reason".

The concert, arranged by Topsham Rotary Club, will be in Topsham's Matthews Hall on Friday, February 28.

Tickets cost £12 each and are available from www.wegottickets.com, The Topsham Bookshop or from Geoff Wilkinson on 01392 879107.