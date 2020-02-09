Advanced search

Miranda Sykes' Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 09 February 2020

Kirsty Woodgate

Miranda Sykes’ Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

Miranda Sykes' Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

Archant

Folk singer and bassist Miranda Sykes will be performing in Topsham at the end of February

After a hugely successful 2019 tour, contemporary folk singer and bassist Miranda Sykes, will be embarking on a new solo tour from February, which will be in Topsham at the end of the month.

A renowned member of the band Show of Hands, Miranda has been flying solo with her 'Borrowed Places' tour in 2019, following her physical and spiritual journey, whilst her new 'Behind The Wall' tour will take audiences on a roller coaster ride to reflect and question future endeavours.

The show promises to be powerful but also poignant.

Miranda said: "It feels so good singing songs from my album 'Behind The Wall'. In these times of division and change, these songs remind me of people's inherent strength and reason".

The concert, arranged by Topsham Rotary Club, will be in Topsham's Matthews Hall on Friday, February 28.

Tickets cost £12 each and are available from www.wegottickets.com, The Topsham Bookshop or from Geoff Wilkinson on 01392 879107.

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Marketing exercise to begin on seafront hotel and restaurant plans after narrow cabinet vote

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Marketing exercise to begin on seafront hotel and restaurant plans after narrow cabinet vote

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town suffer third defeat in a week when beaten at Hallen

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Brixington Blues U15s good value for share of the spoils against Exeter Panthers

exsp week 7 football Brixington Blues U15s before their meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Gresham brace as Exmouth Town Reserves net derby delight

The Exmouth Town Reserves Man of the Match from the win over Budleigh Salterton, Josh Gresham is presented with his award by team boss Mark Hulse. Picture: ETFC

Miranda Sykes’ Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

Miranda Sykes’ Behind the Wall tour comes to Topsham

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24