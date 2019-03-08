Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir holds Remembrance concert in Exmouth

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir Courtesy of choir

The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir will hold a Remembrance concert in Exmouth on Saturday, November 9.

It will take place at Holy Trinity Church at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature guest soloists, the Sidmouth Town Band Quartet.

Tickets are £10 and available from Antonio's Coffee, The Strand, the church or any member of the choir.

The concert comes the day before Exmouth's Remembrance Day parade and service, which take place on Sunday, November 10.

The parade will start from Manor Gardens at 10.30am, with the service taking place in The Strand at around 10.40am.

Any veterans wishing to take part should arrive at Manor Gardens by 10.15am and report to the parade marshal.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon will be attending, along with the mayor of Exmouth, Steve Gazzard, and representatives of Royal Marines Commando Training Centre.

The following day, Monday, November 11, an Armistice Day service will be held in The Strand from 10.50am.