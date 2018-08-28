Village talent takes centre stage at Lympstone concert

Lympstone Training Band. Picture: Viv Day Viv Day

Residents perform music, song, dance, comedy and drama, along with the Lympstone Training Band

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tickets have gone on sale for Lympstone’s ever-popular Village Concert, a showcase for the talents of local residents..

Comedy, song, drama and music will be performed by people living in the village, and the Lympstone Training Band will also be there to entertain, under the direction of Roger Riggs.

Last year, the audience enjoyed folk, jazz, opera and pop by local musicians, and the comedy sketches included one written by Les Dawson and others created by residents.

The show is presented by Lympstone Entertainments whose spokesperson Viv Day said: ”Everyone is welcome to join us for this special and fun evening! Proceeds will go towards providing a full programme of professional performances throughout the year.”

The venue is the Lympstone Village Hall on Saturday 2nd February, starting at 7.30. There will be a bar. Tickets are £8 adult, £4 under 16, and are available by email at boxoffice@lympstone-entertainments.net or by calling Demelza on 01395 272243.