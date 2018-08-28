Advanced search

Village talent takes centre stage at Lympstone concert

PUBLISHED: 11:45 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 January 2019

Lympstone Training Band. Picture: Viv Day

Lympstone Training Band. Picture: Viv Day

Viv Day

Residents perform music, song, dance, comedy and drama, along with the Lympstone Training Band

Tickets have gone on sale for Lympstone’s ever-popular Village Concert, a showcase for the talents of local residents..

Comedy, song, drama and music will be performed by people living in the village, and the Lympstone Training Band will also be there to entertain, under the direction of Roger Riggs.

Last year, the audience enjoyed folk, jazz, opera and pop by local musicians, and the comedy sketches included one written by Les Dawson and others created by residents.

The show is presented by Lympstone Entertainments whose spokesperson Viv Day said: ”Everyone is welcome to join us for this special and fun evening! Proceeds will go towards providing a full programme of professional performances throughout the year.”

The venue is the Lympstone Village Hall on Saturday 2nd February, starting at 7.30. There will be a bar. Tickets are £8 adult, £4 under 16, and are available by email at boxoffice@lympstone-entertainments.net or by calling Demelza on 01395 272243.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Turkey international being tracked with promotion in mind

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries owed six-figure sum by crisis club Bolton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Live music at the Bicton Inn, Exmouth

Nine Pound Catfish. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Village talent takes centre stage at Lympstone concert

Lympstone Training Band. Picture: Viv Day

Start the new year on a happy note with the Rock Choir in Exmouth

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Series of coffee mornings launched for town’s museum

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth’s multi-million pound tidal defence improvement scheme given green light

Photo of waves battering Exmouth's existing sea wall during 'Storm Callum' in October. Picture: Tom Hurley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists