Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 March 2019

Reefs of Moonshine. Picture: Paul Strange.

Reefs of Moonshine. Picture: Paul Strange.

Another week of performances at one of Exmouth’s favourite live music venues

Thursday 21 is Folk and Indie Night at the Bicton Inn, a regular open session for anyone to come along to sing or play, hosted by Becky Brooks.

Saturday 23 sees a return visit by singer-songwriter Guy Somerfield, known as ‘Exmouth’s favourite troubadour’. He plays everything from pulsing rock to gentle folk, along with his own material.

Nigel Challis, a favourite live performer at festivals and other venues in the south-west, will perform his country/folk finger-style guitar on Sunday 24. He will be playing some very chilled out country/folk/blues classics.

On Thursday 28, Derek Brooks from the Exmouth Shanty Men hosts Bicton Folk Night, a chance for singers, musicians and poets to perform.

Regular visitors Reefs of Moonshine return on Saturday 30, performing chilled and beautiful arrangements of melodic folk, country and soul songs.

On Sunday 31 it’s country, folk, blues and ballads from mellow to rocking, with Tim Royce and Steve Songi.

