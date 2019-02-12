Advanced search

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:42 05 March 2019

Musicians at the Bicton Folk Night. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Musicians at the Bicton Folk Night. Picture: The Bicton Inn

The Bicton Inn

As usual, a varied line-up of musical talent, and the chance to perform alone or in a group

The regular Bicton Folk Session takes place Thursday, March 7 at 8.30pm, a chance for local musicians to gather for an open acoustic session featuring accordions, violins, guitars, banjos, mandolins, pipes and bodhrans.

On Friday, March 8 – “Think Cliff Richard having drinks with Boney M and sharing a taxi home with Right Said Fred.” That’s the description of The Cheeseboard, who play at 9pm.

On Saturday, March 9, singer-songwriter Peter Jagger will play originals and covers from 60s folk to 80s music. He has played alongside artists such as Ruby Turner, The Blues Band, John Mayall, The Animals, John B Sebastian, and Hue and Cry.

Sunday’s early evening performer Martin Weller needs little introduction. He has performed at numerous festivals and venues throughout the UK and abroad and has a number of successful albums to his name.

Thursday 14 is open mic night, where anyone can come along and perform in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

