Live 60s and 70s music at Hospiscare fundraiser in Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 April 2019

Get that 1960s vibe with The Zoots. Picture: The Zoots

Get that 1960s vibe with The Zoots. Picture: The Zoots

The Zoots

Award-winning covers band The Zoots will entertain with live music from the best bands of the two decades

Sounds of the 70s with The Zoots. Picture: The ZootsSounds of the 70s with The Zoots. Picture: The Zoots

If music from the 60s and 70s is your guilty pleasure, prepare to indulge yourself at an evening of live entertainment in Budleigh Salterton, in aid of Hospiscare.

Award-winning band The Zoots will be playing a double show on Saturday, May 11, dedicated to the best sounds of those two decades.

Part one, Sounds of the Sixties, will feature legendary numbers by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, Elvis Presley and many more.

Sounds of the Seventies, in part two, will cover prog rock, Motown and disco, with songs from T Rex, Queen, David Bowie, Abba and other favourites. Get into the 60s and 70s spirit by dressing the part, either in original fashions or fancy dress.

The show takes place at Budleigh Salterton Public Hall from 7pm, tickets are £15 and available from the Tourist Information Centre, tel 01395 445 275. The evening will raise funds for Budleigh Salterton & District Hospiscare, enabling its nurses to support local patients with life-limiting conditions.

