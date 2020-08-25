Advanced search

Free guided walk by moonlight on Dartmoor

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2020

Moonlight over Bellever Tor on Dartmoor Picture: Paul Rendell photography

Moonlight over Bellever Tor on Dartmoor Picture: Paul Rendell photography

Paul Rendell photography

Free guided walk by moonlight on Dartmoor

A special moonlight hike to the top of the beautiful Bellever Tor on Dartmoor has been arranged by the charity Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust this September.

Walking on the moors in the dark is usually not advised, yet this guided trek gives hikers a rare chance to experience a safe walk by torchlight.

During the four-mile walk, that should take about two and half hours, the guide will talk about some of the legends of Dartmoor, adding an enlightening and educational touch to the experience.

The free walk will take place on Thursday, September 3 and pre-booking is essential to control numbers. Although the event is free, donations to the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust will be gratefully received.

For information about the work of the DPHT or other opportunities to learn more about Dartmoor, call 01626 833234 or see www.dpht.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

Football on pitch

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

Football on pitch

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone boss looking for players keen to ‘take up a new challenge’

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town all set for FA Cup tie on an artificial pitch

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Butler claims three wickets as Budleigh are beaten by Sidmouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

Football on pitch

Exeter Chiefs name side for Tuesday night’s trip to Bristol Bears

Exeter Chiefs