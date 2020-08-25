Free guided walk by moonlight on Dartmoor

Moonlight over Bellever Tor on Dartmoor Picture: Paul Rendell photography Paul Rendell photography

A special moonlight hike to the top of the beautiful Bellever Tor on Dartmoor has been arranged by the charity Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust this September.

Walking on the moors in the dark is usually not advised, yet this guided trek gives hikers a rare chance to experience a safe walk by torchlight.

During the four-mile walk, that should take about two and half hours, the guide will talk about some of the legends of Dartmoor, adding an enlightening and educational touch to the experience.

The free walk will take place on Thursday, September 3 and pre-booking is essential to control numbers. Although the event is free, donations to the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust will be gratefully received.

For information about the work of the DPHT or other opportunities to learn more about Dartmoor, call 01626 833234 or see www.dpht.co.uk.