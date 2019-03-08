Advanced search

Only Fools star John Challis coming to Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 August 2019

John Challis, best known for his portrayal of 'Boycie' in Only Fools and Horses, will be coming to Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

Dedicated fans of Only Fools and Horses will get the chance to meet Del Boy's wheeler-dealer rival this autumn.

John Challis, a household name for his portrayal of used car dealer Boycie in the hit TV show, is coming to Ocean, in The Esplanade, as part of his one-man theatre show.

Mr Challis, who headlines the Only Fools spin-off Green Green Grass, will be visiting on Wednesday, October 30.

The 'Only Fools and Boycie' show draws on anecdotes and behind-the scenes secrets from Mr Challis' career, which spans more than 50 years, in theatre, on television, and in several movies.

He said: "In the show, I talk about my Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, my memorable encounter with The Beatles, and recall tales from my time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

"And afterwards, I stop to sign autographs and pose for selfies."

Tickets costing £18.50 are available from the Exmouth Pavilion box office.

