A 'giant' pantomime is coming to Exmouth this Christmas

The main cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, Picture: Jonathan McGrady Jonathan McGrady

Some of Exmouth's pantomime favourites are returning this year for a 'giant' new production.

Jack and the Beanstalk, coming to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Jonathan McGrady Jack and the Beanstalk, coming to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Jonathan McGrady

Trio Entertainment will be presenting its new pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk starring some familiar faces.

Exmouth panto regular Stuart Earp will be joined by former Coronation Street and Dancing on Ice star Steven Arnold.

Also appearing will be Bessie McMillan, Harry Moore and Josephine Sherlock.

Kevin Brown, producer from Trio Entertainment, said: "Jack and the Beanstalk promises magic, music and laughter by the bucket load.

"We have got a fantastic family pantomime with a first-rate cast.

"This will be the sixth year we have produced a pantomime at Exmouth Pavilion and we are thrilled to be returning after the huge success of last year's Aladdin."

The popular fairytale tells the story of Jack who, instead of trading a cow in for gold, instead brings home magic beans which create a 'giant' beanstalk.

Trio Entertainment is inviting audiences to discover what is lurking at the top of the beanstalk in their take on the fairytale classic.

Steven Arnold, who heads back to Exmouth Pavilion having played Dandini in Cinderella a few years ago, will portray Fleshcreep, the giant's henchman in this year's pantomime.

Stuart Earp will play the role of Jack Trott while Trio Entertainment welcomes back Bessie McMillan.

Harry Moore joins the cast in his first pantomime at Exmouth in his role as Dame Trott and completing the cast is Josephine Sherlock as Fairy Beansprout.

The pantomime opens on Tuesday, December 24, with two performances at 11am and 3pm.

On Boxing Day, there will be one performance at 5pm.

This is followed from December 27 to 30 with two shows a day at noon and 5pm.

The noon show on Saturday, December 30, the performance will have no loud noises, pyrotechnics or flashing lights to accommodate customers with additional needs.

On New Year's Eve, there will be two shows at 11am and 3pm with the final performance on New Year's Day at 2pm.

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £12.50 for children and are available from the Exmouth Pavilion box office.