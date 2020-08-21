Exmouth café becomes art exhibition venue in response to social distancing
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2020
Carl Adams
An Exmouth café has adapted to Covid-19 restrictions by turning into an art gallery.
The Infusion café was already displaying and selling art and gifts, but its main focus was on food and drink.
Now owner/manager Harriet Bates has made it into an exhibition space, and hopes to host events such as ‘meet the artist’ at a later stage.
She said: “Since the pandemic, because of space, layout and wanting to be a safe space for staff and customers, we have changed our focus and removed all our seating and instead filled the cafe with art and gifts from local artists and makers - more like a small gallery space, but still selling coffee, cake, smoothies etc, but on a takeaway basis only.”
The café currently has exhibits from more than 30 artists including painters, printers, jewellers and those working with mixed media, felt, ceramics, glass and wood.
The exhibitors include Anna FitzGerald, Brendan Rawlings, Roger Hahn and Angie Seaway.
Harriet said she has new exhibitors most months, and would be pleased to hear from any other local artists who are interested in coming on board.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.