Exmouth café becomes art exhibition venue in response to social distancing

Infusion art cafe, Temple Winds, Beacon Hill, Exmouth. Picture: Carl Adams Carl Adams

An Exmouth café has adapted to Covid-19 restrictions by turning into an art gallery.

Interior of Infusion art cafe, showing social distancing marks on floor. Picture: Lydia Phillips Interior of Infusion art cafe, showing social distancing marks on floor. Picture: Lydia Phillips

The Infusion café was already displaying and selling art and gifts, but its main focus was on food and drink.

Now owner/manager Harriet Bates has made it into an exhibition space, and hopes to host events such as ‘meet the artist’ at a later stage.

She said: “Since the pandemic, because of space, layout and wanting to be a safe space for staff and customers, we have changed our focus and removed all our seating and instead filled the cafe with art and gifts from local artists and makers - more like a small gallery space, but still selling coffee, cake, smoothies etc, but on a takeaway basis only.”

The café currently has exhibits from more than 30 artists including painters, printers, jewellers and those working with mixed media, felt, ceramics, glass and wood.

Art displays at Infusion Cafe, Exmouth. Picture: Lydia Phillips Art displays at Infusion Cafe, Exmouth. Picture: Lydia Phillips

The exhibitors include Anna FitzGerald, Brendan Rawlings, Roger Hahn and Angie Seaway.

Harriet said she has new exhibitors most months, and would be pleased to hear from any other local artists who are interested in coming on board.

The owner/manager of Infusion art cafe, Harriet Bates. Picture: Carl Adams The owner/manager of Infusion art cafe, Harriet Bates. Picture: Carl Adams