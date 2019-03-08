Advanced search

Ladram Bay staff get preview of guests’ entertainment

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 April 2019

Ladram Bay Holiday Park staff at their annual conference. Picture: Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Ladram Bay Holiday Park staff at their annual conference. Picture: Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Ladram Bay Holiday Park staff saw all the summer season’s entertainment shows at their annual conference

The customer usually comes first at Ladram Bay, but staff had the chance to see the 2019 season’s evening entertainment before the holiday park opened to any guests.

The six-strong entertainment team performed their musical shows at the Budleigh Salterton centre’s annual staff conference.

The event also included team-building exercises and a talk from the Exeter Chiefs’ director of rugby, Rob Baxter.

“It’s an important occasion because it’s a rare chance for us all to come together just before the park gets into full swing,” said Ladram Bay director and family member Zoe House.

“As well as getting to know each other better, we also have the opportunity to talk about our shared values, and how we can all help to give guests the best experience possible.

“We recruit the majority of our staff from surrounding areas, and their local knowledge can also be very helpful to families wanting to explore the region.”

