GP gives talk in Exmouth on Lifestyle Medicine

PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 13 June 2019

Dr Charlotte Chandler. Picture: Kay Foster

Kay Foster

Improving diet and sleep patterns, exercising more and reducing stress can be the key to improving mental and physical health, according to local GP

A talk on Lifestyle Medicine - a system people can use to manage chronic health conditions - takes place in Exmouth this week.

The non-profit organisation Living Well Devon is organising the event at Exmouth Community College on Saturday, June 15. Similar talks have been taking place in Budleigh Salterton, but not in Exmouth.

The talk will be given by local GP Dr Charlotte Chandler, who strongly believes that humans were not designed to thrive on a calorie-rich, nutrient-poor diet, high stress levels, poor sleep, lack of movement and high levels of toxins in the living environment. She tailors a programme of lifestyle changes to each individual patient, aimed at improving their physical and mental health.

Dr Chandler thinks this approach will eventually be a game changer for future healthcare.

The talk starts at 11.00 and tickets are £5, bookable in advance through Eventbrite

