Newly named Exmouth A Cappella to host free taster day. Archant

A new year often heralds many changes, and for one popular singing group in Exmouth, usually known as Renaissance Chorus, there is a change of name. It is now officially called, Exmouth A Cappella.

Of the name change, Kay Richards, chorus director said: "Our new name describes us more accurately; a women's a cappella chorus based in Exmouth. Without using musical instruments, we sing four different voice parts which blend into one chord".

To mark the new year and new name, Exmouth A Cappella will host a free taster day on Saturday, January 18, in Christ Church Hall, 29 North Street, Exmouth. The day will run from 10am until 4pm, and is open to all local women (over 18). Talented voice coach, Linda Corcoran, will teach everyone to sing Queen's 'Somebody to Love'.

"There will be no pressure or commitment to join", said Kay. "It's just an opportunity for local women to find out just how enjoyable a cappella singing is".