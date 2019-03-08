Advanced search

New season of free lunchtime concerts at Glenorchy Church

PUBLISHED: 15:19 03 October 2019

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Archant

A new season of free lunchtime concerts at Glenorchy Church has begun this week.

All the concerts take place on a Wednesday, starting at 12.30pm, with coffee and tea available in the church from noon.

October 9 will be baritone Mark Hansford with Josephine Pickering on piano. October 16 is Luc Walpot on the harp. October 23 is Le Jazz: Chris Gradwell on clarinet and Andrew Barrett on guitar.

October 30 is the Stella Maris Trio: mezzo Iryna Linytstka, soprano Vicki Marilota and Sam Baker on piano.

On November 6 it is the Beacon Piano Trio: Anna Cockcroft on violin, Ruth Lass on cello, and Joyce Clarke on piano.

November 13 - Bel Canto singers with Alan Boxer. November 20, Phil Bonser on clarinet and Dorothy Raven on piano. November 27 is Joyce Clarke on piano.

On December 4 there will be a ceremony of carols with soprano Melanie Mehta and friends.

