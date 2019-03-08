Advanced search

'Big Summer Blow Out' food festival in Topsham

PUBLISHED: 15:56 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 13 June 2019

Tasty food served up at the food festival.

Event will feature local produce, street food from around the world, cocktail and Prosecco bars, and live music

A free food festival, featuring local produce and international street food, takes place in Topsham on June 15 and 16.

Feast Fest - with the tagline 'The Big Summer Blow Out' - will be held at Topsham Rugby Club to raise money for its new floodlighting.

Visitors will be able to buy local bread, cheese, chutney, bread and other produce, and enjoy dishes from Greece, Asia and Mexico, along with stone-baked pizza, crepes, artisan pies and pasties, and much more.. Among the mobile food vans will be La Cantina Street Kitchen, West Country Dim Sum and Lemon Jelli, with drink supplied by Hendrik's Bar and Hanlons Brewery.

There will also be live music, children's entertainment and soft play areas.

The rugby club's manager Bee Jenkins said: "Feast Fest is a celebration of all things food and drink topped off with a fantastic live music line up for that real feel-good factor. We are delighted to be hosting such a prestigious event."

