A day of community fun at the Bicton Street Party

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2019

The Bicton Street Party. Picture: Christine Chittock.

The Bicton Street Party. Picture: Christine Chittock.

Archant

Live music, food and drink, and fun for all the family

There will be a festive spirit in Bicton Street on Saturday, July 20, for the annual street party.

The street will be decked out in flags and bunting, and other decorations in keeping with this year's theme, of outer space. All Exmouth residents are invited to come and join the occupants of Bicton Street for a day of family fun, music and celebration.

The party begins at 12.00 with an official opening by the Town Crier Roger Bourgein and the Deputy Mayor of Exmouth, Brian Bailey. The entertainment includes music from Laurie Ward, the Exmouth Shanty Men, a children's choir and DJ Mesmanic.

Food and drink will be provided by The Little Tavern and The Bicton Inn.

There will be plenty for children to do, with face painting, robot wars, and Mrs Snuggles' Slime Workship.

Anyone who can help with decorations is asked to contact the organisers through their Facebook page.

