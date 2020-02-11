Advanced search

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt' this February

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 February 2020

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Alix Kelman Media

The gripping courtroom drama, Beyond Reasonable Doubt, will be brought to the stage in spectacular fashion by the Exmouth Players in February.

The play, written by the author and politician Jeffrey Archer in 1987, ran at the Queen's Theatre in London's West End for over 600 performances.

The story follows Sir David Metcalfe QC, who has been accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife.

He conducts his own defence and becomes locked in legal combat with his old rival, Sir Anthony Blair Booth QC from the prosecuting Counsel.

It's a thought-provoking play, where the evidence is presented to the audience.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt will be showing at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth, from Monday 24 to Friday, February 28 at 7.30pm. There will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 29. Tickets are £10 per adult and £6 per child (under 16s).

To book, visit www.blackmoretheatre.co.uk or call 07484 509514.

Most Read

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Dennis the Menace strikes again - Town’s Tuesday night game at Odd Down blown off course

Macron League suffers a complete washout as Storm Dennis blows in

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Exmouth A Cappella choir donates to community car service

Members of Exmouth A Cappella and the Community Car Service. Picture: Exmouth A Cappella

Budleigh Buzzhawks take over top spot in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League

Drive 24