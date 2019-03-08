Advanced search

Win tickets to see Viva Neil Diamond

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 July 2019

Viva Neil Diamond. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Viva Neil Diamond. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Archant

The Exmouth Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition

An internationally renowned tribute to a legendary singer-songwriter is coming to Exmouth Pavilion.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

While performing in Las Vegas two years ago, Bob Drury was described as 'one of the world's finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond' and he's now back touring the UK with his new show.

Bob's one-man show - Viva Neil Diamond - is a 'must-see' for any fan and comes to Exmouth Pavilion on Thursday, July 18.

Prepare to be blown away by his vocal likeness which has been delighting audiences around the world. This year's show includes all the favourites such as Cracklin' Rosie, America, Love on the Rocks, Play Me, Hello Again, Forever in Blue Jeans, Beautiful Noise, I'm a Believer, Red Red Wine, Sweet Caroline and Neil's UK hit Pretty Amazing Grace.

He will also be performing a few lesser known songs.

Tickets costing between £16 and £18 are available from the Exmouth Pavilion Box Office or by calling 01395 222477

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to Viva Neil Diamond, simply answer the following question.

In what year did Neil Diamond's iconic hit Sweet Caroline come out?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Viva Neil Diamond competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, July 11. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

For more information on the upcoming events at Exmouth Pavilion, go to https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion/whats-on

