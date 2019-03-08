Win tickets to see The Vintage Boys at Exmouth Pavilion

Win

Vintage Boys. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion Archant

The Exmouth Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition

Step back in time to the Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll as the sounds of the '50s and '60s are authentically recreated by The Vintage Boys.

With a three-part harmony, choreography and the backing of a live band, the boys capture the look and sound of the golden era and will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles with their high-energy performance.

The show, on Friday, July 19, features more than 40 hits from stars of the '50s and '60s including Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and many more. There will also be a little taste of what today's music would sound like in the 50s and 60s as the boys put their unique 'vintage' twist on a couple of modern day pop hits.

Between them the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls worldwide, including Her Majesty's Theatre and The Royal Albert Hall as well as performing roles in Jersey Boys and We Will Rock You. Their vocal ability is matched by their energetic showmanship and infectious sense of fun. The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Vintage Boys, simply answer the following question: With which 1958 hit did the Everly Brothers reach number one in the UK singles chart?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420, select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Vintage Boys competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions: Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, July 11. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. The winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition. Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk