Advanced search

Win

Win tickets to see The Vintage Boys at Exmouth Pavilion

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 July 2019

Vintage Boys. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Vintage Boys. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Archant

The Exmouth Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition

Fill out my online form.

Step back in time to the Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll as the sounds of the '50s and '60s are authentically recreated by The Vintage Boys.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

With a three-part harmony, choreography and the backing of a live band, the boys capture the look and sound of the golden era and will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles with their high-energy performance.

The show, on Friday, July 19, features more than 40 hits from stars of the '50s and '60s including Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and many more. There will also be a little taste of what today's music would sound like in the 50s and 60s as the boys put their unique 'vintage' twist on a couple of modern day pop hits.

Between them the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls worldwide, including Her Majesty's Theatre and The Royal Albert Hall as well as performing roles in Jersey Boys and We Will Rock You. Their vocal ability is matched by their energetic showmanship and infectious sense of fun. The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Vintage Boys, simply answer the following question: With which 1958 hit did the Everly Brothers reach number one in the UK singles chart?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420, select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Vintage Boys competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions: Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, July 11. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. The winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition. Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exe Equestrian Club novice fun horse and dog show success

Poppy Hammett and Banana, who took first place in the First Show category at the Exe Equestrian Club novice fun horse and dog show. Picture: EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

Topsham St James lose low scoring home meeting with Uplyme & Lyme Regis

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Phear Park A top Division Four of the O60s Triples League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Lola finds love again after Marco moves in

Bicton Lemurs Lola and Marco. Ref exb 27 19TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth skipper talks about the win at Sandford

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists