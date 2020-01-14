Win

Win tickets to see the Unravelling Wilburys at Exmouth Pavilion

Unravelling Wilburys. Picture: Marty Moffat Marty Moffatt

A tribute to a super group of rock legends is returning to Exmouth later this month.

The Unravelling Wilburys will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, January 26, from 7.30pm.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

The Traveling Wilburys were a British-American super-group consisting of musical legends Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.

Formed in 1988 they recorded two albums Travelling Wilburys Vol 1 and Travelling Wilburys Vol 3. The band was described as the 'ultimate super-group' with a line-up that represented four eras of rock history.

With the untimely deaths of George Harrison, Roy Orbison and, most recently, Tom Petty the band are no more. However, you can still enjoy their music in the company of the Unravelling Wilburys who perform all the classic songs including End Of The Line, Handle With Care, The Devil's Been Busy, Last Night, Tweeter And The Monkey Man, She's My Baby and Heading For The Light as well as choice cuts from the individual Wilbury's own back catalogue.

It promises to be a wonderful evening of music for the discerning rock fan.

Which other band was Jeff Lynne famously a part of?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Unravelling Wilburys competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

