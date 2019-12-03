Win

Win tickets to 'spice up your life' at Exmouth Pavilion

Girl Power. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion Archant

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrating two decades of chart-topping hits, a tribute to The Spice Girls is returning to Exmouth Pavilion.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Back by popular demand, Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience will be at the pavilion on Friday, December 13.

The show will feature favourites like Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, 2 Become 1 and many more.

Tickets costing between £22.50 and £24.50 are available from the Exmouth Pavilion box office.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

What was the name of the Spice Girl who married footballer David Beckham?

To enter go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420, alternatively send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime telephone number to Girl Power Competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

The competition closes on Tuesday, December 10. For full terms and conditions go to www.archant.co.uk