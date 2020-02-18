Win

Win tickets to see the Phil Beer Band at Exmouth Pavilion

The Phil Beer Band. Picture: Contributed Archant

A popular West Country 'folk 'n' roll' band will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion later this month.

The Phil Beer Band will be taking to the stage at the seafront venue at 7.30pm on Sunday, February 29.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

The Phil Beer Band performs a unique blend of folk and roll trawled from Phil's treasure trove of traditional tunes and American country rock.

The highly popular line-up comprises Gareth Turner, Steve Crickett, Greg McDonald, Olivia Dunn and Phil Beer and promises to deliver a lively cocktail of folk, rock, country and blues.

In the early to mid 1990s, Phil Beer, of Show of Hands, Nick Quarmby, Steve Crickett and Gareth Turner formed a loose federation which was the genesis of band as stands today.

Following in the tradition set by the Albion Band - of which both Gareth and Phil were former members - the band always interspersed the dances with the odd song.

Over a long period of time, it has evolved into a 'Folk 'n' Roll' band with country-rock overtones.

Which Miranda is Phil Beer's bandmate in Show of Hands?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Phil Beer Band competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

