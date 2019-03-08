Win tickets to see Michael Jackson tribute

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:51 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 07 August 2019

Michael featuring Ben is coming to the Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A tribute to one of the most successful pop acts in history is returning to Exmouth.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Michael featuring Ben is the latest smash hit theatre production from renowned producer James Baker.

The show, which comes to Exmouth Pavilion on Friday, August 16, features the UK's ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star Ben Bowman, who not only looks and sounds like the superstar, but has audiences believing they are watching the youngest of the Jackson 5 himself.

With a live band, costumes and dance routines the show promises to create the most authentic, lively and powerful recreation of the well-known superstar 35 years since the release of Thriller.

The album, released in 1982, has sold more than £4 million copies in the UK to date.

This show includes hits from Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 including Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror and ABC.

Tickets costing between £24 and £26 are available from the Exmouth Pavilion box office.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to Michael - featuring Ben, simply answer the following question.

What nationality was Michael Jackson?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Michael - featuring Ben competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Tuesday, August 13. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

