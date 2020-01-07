Win

Paul Young to feature as Los Pacaminos come to Exmouth

Los Pacaminos are coming to Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion Archant

An 80s pop star is returning to Exmouth this month as part of his 'Tex-Mex' passion project.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Paul Young will be featuring alongside Los Pacaminos in a performance at Exmouth Pavilion on Friday, January 17.

The band was formed in 1992 when Paul Young found himself with some down time and brought together some of his fellow musicians with the intention of starting a 'Tex-Mex' band.

The hats they wear on stage and the name of the band are mainly to let people know they are not a Paul Young band.

Once they started writing songs it became clear this wasn't going to be a short-term project.

Now a seven-piece act, the band recorded their first album in 2002 which was a collection of 12 original songs drawing inspiration from Texas Tornados, Doug Sahm, Flaco Jimenez, Roy Orbison, The Band and Chuck Berry.

Boasting two acclaimed studio albums and two live albums, they continue to explore the music of the American South West.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young, simply answer the following question.

What was the name of Paul Young's debut album which reached number 1 in the UK charts in 1983?

