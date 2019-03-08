Win

Win tickets to see Into the Shadows

Back by popular demand, a tribute act will recreate the unique sound of The Shadows at Exmouth Pavilion.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Into the Shadows will be performing on Friday, August 2, from 7.30pm.

Among The Shadows' hits were Wonderful Land, Guitar Tango, Frightened City, Dance On, FBI, Atlantis and Man of Mystery.

Their last number one hit Apache is still recognised as being one of the most memorable instrumental records of all time.

A spokesman for the band said they are proud to be returning to the pavilion for the third time.

The spokesman said: "It is definitely one of our favourite venues, as we always get such a fantastic reception from the people of Exmouth.

In this year's show, we have introduced new and re-introduced some older favourites and a couple of surprises."

The sets will also include popular Cliff Richard numbers all written and produced by The Shadows.

People are encouraged to go along and relive memories from the 1960s.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Into the Shadows, simply answer the following question.

In what year was the single Wonderful Land released?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Into the Shadows competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

