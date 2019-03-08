Advanced search

Win tickets to see Into the Shadows

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 July 2019

Into The Shadows

Into The Shadows

Archant

Back by popular demand, a tribute act will recreate the unique sound of The Shadows at Exmouth Pavilion.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Into the Shadows will be performing on Friday, August 2, from 7.30pm.

Among The Shadows' hits  were Wonderful Land, Guitar Tango, Frightened City, Dance  On, FBI, Atlantis and Man of Mystery.

Their last number one hit Apache is still recognised as  being one of the most memorable instrumental records of all  time.

A spokesman for the band said they are proud to be returning to the pavilion for the third time.

The spokesman said: "It is definitely one of our favourite venues, as we always get such a fantastic reception from the people of Exmouth.

In this year's show, we have introduced new and re-introduced some older favourites and a couple of surprises."

The sets will also include popular Cliff Richard numbers all written and produced by The Shadows.

People are encouraged to go along and relive memories from the 1960s.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Into the Shadows, simply answer the following question.

In what year was the single Wonderful Land released?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your  name, address and daytime contact number to Into the Shadows competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Tuesday, July 30.

Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition.

The winner will be selected  at random after the closing  date.

Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected.

By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

