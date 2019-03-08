Win

Win tickets to an evening with the best selling author of 'Why Mummy' books

Gill Sims. Picture: Toby Madden Archant

The bestselling author of the Why Mummy books is coming to Exmouth Pavilion next month.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Gill Sims is the author behind Why Mummy Drinks and Why Mummy Swears and the recently announced Why Mummy Doesn't Give A ****.

Why Mummy Drinks spent more than six months in the Sunday Times bestsellers top ten and was the number one bestselling debut hardback novel of 2017.

Mrs Sims' second book, Why Mummy Swears, was a bestseller for seven consecutive weeks.

Since publication of her first book two years ago, Gill has sold over half a million books.

At her Exmouth Pavilion show on Monday, September 9, Mrs Sims will be interviewed on stage about her blog Peter and Jane, her books and much more.

Readings from her books will take place as well as a chance to ask the author questions from the audience.

Books will be available to buy and sign.

This show is recommended for those aged 16 years and over.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to An Evening with Gill Sims simply answer the following question.

In which UK country does Gill Sim live?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to An Evening with Gill Sims competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, August 22. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk