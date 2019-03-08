Advanced search

Win

Win tickets to an evening with the best selling author of 'Why Mummy' books

PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 15 August 2019

Gill Sims. Picture: Toby Madden

Gill Sims. Picture: Toby Madden

Archant

The bestselling author of the Why Mummy books is coming to Exmouth Pavilion next month.

Fill out my online form.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for its readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Gill Sims is the author behind Why Mummy Drinks and Why Mummy Swears and the recently announced Why Mummy Doesn't Give A ****.

Why Mummy Drinks spent more than six months in the Sunday Times bestsellers top ten and was the number one bestselling debut hardback novel of 2017.

Mrs Sims' second book, Why Mummy Swears, was a bestseller for seven consecutive weeks.

Since publication of her first book two years ago, Gill has sold over half a million books.

At her Exmouth Pavilion show on Monday, September 9, Mrs Sims will be interviewed on stage about her blog Peter and Jane, her books and much more.

Readings from her books will take place as well as a chance to ask the author questions from the audience.

Books will be available to buy and sign.

This show is recommended for those aged 16 years and over.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to An Evening with Gill Sims simply answer the following question.

In which UK country does Gill Sim live?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to An Evening with Gill Sims competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, August 22. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

Piers Motley with a collection of locomotives. Ref exe 33 19TI 7652. Picture: Terry Ife

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

Piers Motley with a collection of locomotives. Ref exe 33 19TI 7652. Picture: Terry Ife

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Community college A level results hailed as ‘fantastic’

Ruby Lapwood, 18, and Ria Tozer, 18. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Bags of friendship help single-use plastic purge

Members of the Westbank Craft Group. Picture: Westbank

Win tickets to an evening with the best selling author of ‘Why Mummy’ books

Gill Sims. Picture: Toby Madden

Madeira teams in national finals action at Leamington Spa

Madeira bowler Richard Prince (right) receives Bowls Devon County Badge at Bridport. Picture MADEIRA BOWS CLUB

Margaret Powell wins the Whitehead Cup at East Devon

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists