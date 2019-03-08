Advanced search

Message from Carla Hiley, Exmouth Festival organiser

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 May 2019

Exmouth Festival organiser Carla Hiley has enjoyed putting together a programme of entertainment and activities for this year's event

Welcome to the 2019 Exmouth Festival, which, as ever, we've really enjoyed putting together for you. As you'll see in the pages of this preview, there's the usual mix of great music - a wide range of genres, plenty of local bands along with some bigger, headline acts - and a choice of fun activities for all the family.

But this year, you won't even have to go looking for the entertainment - a lot of it will come to you. We've invited some fantastic 'walkabout' performers who'll be wandering around the site all weekend, putting on impromptu, interactive entertainment and comedy, giving a sense of the unexpected and a real festival spirit.

There's also going to be a very special surprise on Saturday afternoon - all we can say at this stage is that it's an exciting and memorable celebration of our Jurassic coast heritage. Children will love it!

One of the best things about Exmouth Festival is that it is such a community event, very much inspired by the way we live in Exmouth, the activities that interest and entertain us all year round, and the assets which bring visitors back again and again. For a few days, everything that makes Exmouth special is brought together in one place, as a big celebration of our town and a showcase for our local musicians, artists, independent traders, entertainment venues, and food and drink producers. It's also a chance to recognise and support the local organisations and charities which contribute so much to day-to-day life in Exmouth.

Since the Festival started from its grassroots in 1996, it has evolved and grown into what is probably the biggest and best free festival in the whole of the South West. It has put Exmouth on the map for music, art and culture. But it has never forgotten those grassroots, or lost touch with its local identity. This is your festival, and we hope you will have a wonderful time.

CARLA

For full details about Exmouth Festival, visit www.exmouthfestival.co.uk

