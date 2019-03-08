Advanced search

Saturday and Sunday's headline acts at Exmouth Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 May 2019

Carol Decker of T'Pau. Picture: Courtesy of T'Pau

Carol Decker of T'Pau. Picture: Courtesy of T'Pau

Courtesy of T'Pau

T'Pau and Supreme Queen are the finales to Saturday and Sunday's night's entertainment on the main stage

Supreme Queen. Picture: Brian Shaw ConcertsSupreme Queen. Picture: Brian Shaw Concerts

No, not a tribute band - the real T'Pau are headlining on Saturday night.

Vocalist Carol Decker, who founded the band in 1986, is still belting out the hits as T'Pau continue entertaining audiences with their powerful '80s sound.

And she told the Journal she is very happy to be taking to the stage at the Festival.

"I'm really looking forward to the festival and very proud to headline!" she said. "Exmouth is a beautiful part of the country and I feel blessed that my job takes me to some ace places."

Exmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4541. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4541. Picture: Terry Ife

So, what can the Saturday night audience expect from T'Pau's set?

"We will be performing our monster hits like China In Your Hand and Heart and Soul, along with classic album tracks and a few newer tunes," said Carol.

She added that festival shows are among her favourites: "Festival audiences are super. To hear everyone singing along is always a joy and I'm sure Exmouth is going to be a party atmosphere. Can't wait to see you all."

Festival organiser Carla Hiley said she had invited T'Pau as part of her mission to make sure the event is in tune with what the community really appreciate.

Exmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4442. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4442. Picture: Terry Ife

"T'Pau was suggested by a local audience member last year, and as the festival is for Exmouth, I try and book the acts that the people of Exmouth want to see," she said.

"I wasn't seeking out a Big '80s act specifically, but they always seem to get people joining in and singing along."

The Sunday night headliners, Supreme Queen, are a tribute act, but their spectacular shows are generally held to be the next best thing to seeing the real band.

Exmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4461. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 18TI 4461. Picture: Terry Ife

Last year's release of the multi-award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, a bio-pic about Freddie Mercury, inspired a powerful wave of nostalgia for Queen's glory days and a revival of enthusiasm for their music.

Exmouth Festival organiser Carla Hiley said the booking was in response to that feeling: "We don't usually book tribute acts, but Supreme Queen are the best Queen tribute act in the country, so we are still offering a quality act, and I kind of wanted to ride the wave of the Bohemiam Rhapsody film."

Both bands are on the main stage at around 8.45pm, on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

For full details about Exmouth Festival, visit www.exmouthfestival.co.uk

