Help keep the Exmouth Festival free, green and clean

Remember to recycle your rubbish, respect other festival-goers and donate your spare change to the Festival's running costs

Exmouth Festival is a free event for the local community, and the organisers want to keep it that way.

There is no admission charge, but people are encouraged to pay what they can at the entrance gates.

As you walk around the site, you can also look out for the volunteers carrying donation buckets, and put in any spare coins. If you have just bought a round of drinks, or something to eat, why not drop the change into a collection bucket?

There are also recycling facilities around the festival site. Please make use of them to dispose of any plastic bottles and other recyclable material, and do not leave any litter. You can also help by buying a reusable pint glass from the bar.

The festival is also a family event, and has strict policies against underage drinking and the use of drugs, including so-called 'legal highs'.

Anyone under the age of 18 who is caught drinking or in possession of alcohol will have the drink confiscated, and they will be evicted from the site. The 'Challenge 25' system will operate at the bar - if you look under 25, you will need to provide ID that proves your age.

Security staff will also be searching for drugs. Anyone caught attempting to enter the site with drugs including so-called 'legal highs' will be ejected, and may be handed over to the police.

The organisers know that the vast majority of festival-goers are well-behaved and just want to enjoy the food, drink and free entertainment with their friends and family. The security staff are there to make this happen, and will intervene if they catch anyone causing trouble or behaving in an offensive way. Please respect all other festival-goers, and help keep the event free, green and clean.

For full details about Exmouth Festival, visit www.exmouthfestival.co.uk